Owens Responds to Rock
As noted, The Rock Tweeted the following to Kevin Owens after WWE Raw this week:
Owens responded to The Rock with the following:
Cathy Kelley on Seth Rollin’s Cryptic Messages to Triple H
WWE has released the following video, featuring Cathy Kelley looking at Seth Rollins’ cryptic messages to Triple H since Rollins has been out with injury:
WWE Stars Show Off WrestleMania Gear
WWE has also released the following video featuring WWE stars modeling WrestleMania 33 gear:
