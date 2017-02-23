Owens Responds to Rock

As noted, The Rock Tweeted the following to Kevin Owens after WWE Raw this week:

Appreciate The Champ himself, Kevin Owens stopping by “The People’s Hood” to say hello.

Owens responded to The Rock with the following:

Great seeing you, dude.

Cathy Kelley on Seth Rollin’s Cryptic Messages to Triple H

WWE has released the following video, featuring Cathy Kelley looking at Seth Rollins’ cryptic messages to Triple H since Rollins has been out with injury:

WWE Stars Show Off WrestleMania Gear

WWE has also released the following video featuring WWE stars modeling WrestleMania 33 gear: