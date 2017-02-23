Cathy Kelley on Seth Rollins’ Cryptic Messages to Triple H, WWE Stars Show Off WrestleMania Gear (Videos), Kevin Owens Responds to The Rock

Nick Paglino
Seth rollins

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

Owens Responds to Rock

As noted, The Rock Tweeted the following to Kevin Owens after WWE Raw this week:

Appreciate The Champ himself, Kevin Owens stopping by “The People’s Hood” to say hello.

Owens responded to The Rock with the following:

Great seeing you, dude.

Cathy Kelley on Seth Rollin’s Cryptic Messages to Triple H

WWE has released the following video, featuring Cathy Kelley looking at Seth Rollins’ cryptic messages to Triple H since Rollins has been out with injury:

WWE Stars Show Off WrestleMania Gear

WWE has also released the following video featuring WWE stars modeling WrestleMania 33 gear:

cathy kelleyKevin OwensSeth RollinsThe RockTriple HvideoWrestleManiaWWE
