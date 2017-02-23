WWE Live Event Results From Nuremberg, Germany (2/23): Neville Defends Title, Owens Attacks Jericho, Reigns vs Owens No Holds Barred

Source: Wrestling-Infos.de
The following results are tonight’s WWE live event results from Nuremberg, Germany:
Enzo Amore & Big Cass defeated Rusev (w/ Lana) & Jinder Mahal
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
Sin Cara defeated Titus O’Neil
The Golden Truth & Curtis Axel defeated Bo Dallas & The Shining Stars
Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Charlotte & Nia Jax
Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn
United States Champion Chris Jericho came out on crutches and with a neck brace, but Kevin Owens interrupted his promo and attacked him. Reigns came out for the main event.
WWE Universal Championship (No Holds Barred Match)
