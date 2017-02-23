WWE Live Event Results From Nuremberg, Germany (2/23): Neville Defends Title, Owens Attacks Jericho, Reigns vs Owens No Holds Barred

Source: Wrestling-Infos.de

The following results are tonight’s WWE live event results from Nuremberg, Germany:

Enzo Amore & Big Cass defeated Rusev (w/ Lana) & Jinder Mahal

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) defeated Rich Swann to retain

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (c) defeated Cesaro & Sheamus and The New Day to retain

– Big E & Xavier Woods worked for The New Day. After the match, Cesaro & Sheamus were dancing with The New Day while Xavier Woods played Francesca II.

Sin Cara defeated Titus O’Neil

The Golden Truth & Curtis Axel defeated Bo Dallas & The Shining Stars

– Dallas protested the decision after the match, so Big Show came out and knocked him out

Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Charlotte & Nia Jax

Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

Related: Photos From Chris Jericho’s Return At WWE Live Event, Matt Riddle Documentary Now On FloSlam

United States Champion Chris Jericho came out on crutches and with a neck brace, but Kevin Owens interrupted his promo and attacked him. Reigns came out for the main event.

WWE Universal Championship (No Holds Barred Match)

Kevin Owens (c) defeated Roman Reigns

– Braun Strowman interfered, leading to the pin, then Strowman tried to powerslam Reigns through a table, but Reigns countered and speared him through a table