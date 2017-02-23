Big Show Comments On What Visiting Troops Means To Him, Beer Money’s Top 5 Matches (Video)

Big Show

Big Show recently spoke with the Fort Hood Sentinel during a recent visit to the Fort Hood Main Exchange. Big Show talked about his family’s ties to the military and his own work with the military through WWE.

Show also talked about what his overseas trips mean to him, saying:

“You know, we’re supposed to go there and boost their morale, but when I come back from that trip, I come back inspired because that’s what it’s all about. It’s about doing the right thing and stepping up to the plate and all those kids over there, the young men and women over there, are so inspiring. It’s overwhelming.”

