Ring Of Honor Celebrating Milestone, WWE Star Serving As NHL Social Media Captain

Happy Anniversary

Ring of Honor reached a new milestone today as the promotion is celebrating its 15th anniversary today. Ring of Honor Wrestling was founded on February 23, 2002.

The promotion ran their first event, The Era of Honor Begins, that day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show was main evented by a match between Low Ki, Christopher Daniels and “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson.

ROH will host their 15th Anniversary show in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a main event seeing Daniels back in the main event when he challenges Adam Cole for the ROH World Championship.

Go Bolts

WWE star Darren Young is tonight’s honorary social media captain at tonight’s Tampa Bay Lightning game against the Calgary Flames at the Amalie Arena. The Lightning celebrates Pride Night tonight; Titus O’Neil and Chris Jericho have also served as social media captain for the Lightning in the past.