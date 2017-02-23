Finn Balor Return Note, Kassius Ohno Theme Song, Nikki Bella Talks About Booty Workouts (Videos)

Hero’s Welcome

WWE Music uploaded the above video, which is Kassius Ohno’s new NXT theme song called “Hero’s Welcome”:

Related: Kassius Ohno Confronts Bobby Roode, More NXT Highlights, NXT Hypes ‘The Experience’, Women’s Title Match

Finn Balor

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Finn Balor is being targeted for a WWE return in early March. Current advertisements for live events have Balor listed starting with the March 10th live event in Buffalo.

Balor appeared at last night’s NXT TV tapings, but the appearance was a one-time deal, as he is still not cleared for a return.

Related: Update on Finn Balor’s WWE Main Roster Status, Tyson Kidd on Being Ignored by WWE, DDP on Who He Wants to Induct Him in HOF

Get Sweaty

The following video features Nikki Bella on a new episode of Get Sweaty With Emily Oberg for Complex Magazine. Nikki talks about her booty workouts, the new season of Total Divas and more.