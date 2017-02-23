Dory Funk Jr. Reveals To Bill Apter Which Current WWE Superstar Would Have Made A Great NWA Champion

You can find a tease of some of Apter and Funk’s conversation transcribed below. The full interview will be released tomorrow morning as part of the latest episode.
You can listen to last week’s episode in the embedded audio player at the top of this post.
Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes
Related: Bill Apter Calls Bray Wyatt “One Of The Weirdest People” To Ever Hold The WWE Championship
At the top of tomorrow’s show Bill takes time to discuss a variety of headlines from this past week in wrestling including:
This episode also includes classic audio from Verne Gagne discussing losing the AWA Championship as well Bill answering fan questions from the #AskApter mailbag.
WrestleZone will have some more of Bill and Dory’s comments transcribed on the site in the coming days.
Related: Bill Apter Asks Jerry Lawler Why He’s Still Wrestling On The Indies & Comments On The Rock-N-Roll Express Joining The WWE Hall of Fame
You can listen to the full archives for Is Wrestling Fixed? in the embedded audio player below:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?