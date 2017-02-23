Dory Funk Jr. Reveals To Bill Apter Which Current WWE Superstar Would Have Made A Great NWA Champion



Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter will be releasing the latest episode of his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? tomorrow morning at 10 am CST. It will feature WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. as his guest in a very rare, nearly hour long interview

You can find a tease of some of Apter and Funk’s conversation transcribed below. The full interview will be released tomorrow morning as part of the latest episode.

BA: Is there one guy in WWE who would have been someone that Sam Muchnick would have looked at and said, “I want that guy. He’s championship material.” DF: Triple H. BA: I thought the same thing! DF: I think one of the better matches that I’ve ever seen is Triple H and Undertaker. The other one who was very instrumental in that match, a WrestleMania match, was Shawn Michaels who refereed it.

At the top of tomorrow’s show Bill takes time to discuss a variety of headlines from this past week in wrestling including:

The passings of Nicole Bass, George Steele & Ivan Koloff

The blowback Bill received on-line for his comments about Bray Wyatt being a “weird” WWE Champion

Naomi being forced to relinquish the Smackdown Women’s Championship due to injury

The New Day as the hosts of WrestleMania 33

DDP being inducted in to the WWE Hall of Fame

This episode also includes classic audio from Verne Gagne discussing losing the AWA Championship as well Bill answering fan questions from the #AskApter mailbag.

WrestleZone will have some more of Bill and Dory’s comments transcribed on the site in the coming days.

