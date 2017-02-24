Figure Friday: WWE Network Spotlight Finn Bálor (Photos)

Hey guys, it’s that time of the week again, Figure Friday! Thank you to the 250+ people who voted on my personal Twitter last week, I appreciate it! You guys voted for the WWE Network Spotlight Elite Finn Bálor, which is only available at Toys R Us, much like the Vince McMahon figure I reviewed last week! Look for another poll on my Twitter this weekend for next week’s Figure Friday!

Now let’s take a look at Finn in the packaging. You can see Finn comes with his NXT TakeOver Dallas entrance attire, which is pretty cool! The moment I saw him come out like this I wanted a figure, especially since it was a tribute to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise.

He comes in the typical Network Spotlight Elite box with the red and black color scheme. On the sides it has some cool artwork of him as well as the back along with stats and information on the event it’s based on. Personally I think the attire on this figure is awesome as the color scheme is just really cool. I’m also partial to the Texas Chainsaw franchise as that’s my favorite horror character.

Anyway, once you remove him from the box you can see the amount of detail that truly went into this figure. I think Mattel does a great job with his figures, as they’re just so unique and colorful. I do have a few complaints though. On this one they gave him a newer, more muscular torso, which is great. They also gave him his newer head sculpt, which has a wider cranium, as his headdress doesn’t fit his head as nicely as his previous figures. You can see how it pops off a little in the photos below, just a little pet peeve of mine when trying to do photography with it. This scan has a smirk while his previous one has a more serious expression. The muscular torso is great though as it’s more fitting than his last one considering the guy is in great shape.

Looking at his entrance attire up close you can see the great amount of detail in the rubber coat alone, just the trim along the back and sleeves, the front as well. It’s a little bit of a pain to remove off of him, just be patient as you work it over both of his arms. The sleeves of the coat do restrict his arm movement upward so just keep that in mind when trying to pose him. His headdress is awesome with the different colored tassels, just as I said above it doesn’t fit his head as well.

Once you remove the entrance attire you can see the amazing detail in his body paint. The flames in his hair, even his hair fading are a nice touch for Mattel as they don’t always do that, but it adds so much realism to the figure. The body paint is fantastic with the crazy detail. When you’re at the store be sure to look at the detail as Mattel can mess up here. I know I looked at several the store before picking the one I did as several had paint application problems. If you’re super anal about your figures you’ll want to do this if you don’t normally do it already. Looking at the rest of him you can see the detail in his armbands and hand tape, his kneepads as well as kick pads. All very detailed from head to toe, which make the figure pretty awesome.

Lastly looking at his chainsaw Mattel put some nice effort into it. It’s cool you can see the fan/vent in it as it just makes the accessory that much nicer. It fits in Finn’s hand pretty well for the most part, it’s just hard to pose him with it in both hands nicely like he did in his entrance.

Overall, I’d say the figure is decent. It has its drawbacks like the restriction of his entrance attire and posing but all in all it’s a nice figure. The updated scan and torso is really nice. It’s too bad you can’t pose him super well to do his finisher but you can get it close enough as you can see above. I do recommend picking this figure up as all of his figures, at least the body paint ones, are pretty awesome. I’m sure this one will sell well. Remember you can only get it at Toys R Us and he is hitting shelves now. If he’s not at yours yet keep checking as they’re hitting all over the USA right now.

