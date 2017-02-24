Jim Ross on DDP in the Hall of Fame, Beth Phoenix Possibly Being Inducted, Kevin Owens Promo on Raw, WWE Building Braun Strowman & More

On the most recent episode of the ‘Ross Report’ podcast, Jim Ross opened up the show to discuss a few topics. His guest for this episode is former WWE Superstar Ryback, which you can listen to its entirety at this link. Partial transcript of the Ryback interview was transcribed by Wrestlezone.com’s Mike Killam which can be viewed at this link. Below are a few highlights:
On DDP Being Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:
On Beth Phoenix Possibly Being Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:
On Kevin Owens Promo on Monday Night Raw:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?