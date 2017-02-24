DDP on Goldberg vs Lesnar, Brian Kendrick Shows No Remorse for Tozawa Attack, Enzo Gets a Kick Out of His New Sneakers (Videos)

DDP on Goldberg vs Lesnar As noted, soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was recently interviewed by Myles, and you can check out the interview in full at this link. During the interview, DDP had the following to say on Goldberg’s return to WWE: “I tell you I was shocked. Not completely shocked, because I knew Bill wanted to get in there. He wished he had one more run for his kid. Like he wanted his kid to experience what he’d experienced. Bill was dramatic about staying in shape. So he’s not your average 49 year old. Hell he’s not your average 39 year old. You know cause he’s in such magnificent shape. I knew he’d put the work in and for him and Brock I think it’s gonna be a great match.” Brian Kendrick Shows No Remorse for Tozawa Attack WWE has released the following video featuring Brian Kendrick offering his Network pick of the week and showing no remorse for attacking Akira Tozawa this week: Enzo Gets a Kick Out of His New Sneakers WWE has also released the following video, featuring Enzo Amore getting a “kick” out of his new sneakers: