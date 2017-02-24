AAA Legally Threatens Company For Booking Pentagon Jr. And Fenix, Company Fires Back with Legal Letter

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Lawyers for AAA threatened to sue a promotion who booked Pentagon Jr. and Fenix on an upcoming show, and the promotions has fired back with a legal letter.
Lucha Libre FMV, the joint company run by AAA and Lucha Underground, sent a message through lawyers to PCW in Los Angeles earlier this month which states they are “the legitimate owner of the intellectual property related to the name, characteristics, characters and designs of ‘FENIX’, ‘REY FENIX’, ‘PENTAGON Jr.’ and ‘PENTA 0M’, among other trademarks.”
As we previously reported, LL FMV filed for a trademark on Pentagon’s new name one-week after he announced it at a Crash show in Tijuana.
The letter continues:
PCW, however, didn’t take kindly to what seems to be a pretty petty move on FMV’s part.
They fired back with a letter this week which reads as follows:
The company goes on to point out that Rey Fenix filed his trademark for the name last year, long before FMV, and they have reason to believe it will get approved. As for Pentagon, they’re confident the company’s trademark attempt will be denied after he fights it in court.
PCW also mentions promotional materials don’t refer to either wrestler as Fenix or Pentagon Jr.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?