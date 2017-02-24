Sean Waltman on Ivan Koloff Not Getting the Same Tribute as George Steele, Bret Hart Being a “Lone Wolf”, Interacting with Vince at Raw

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman guested on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and talked lack of Ivan Koloff tribute, Bret Heart being a lone wolf & his interaction with Vince McMahon at RAW. Below are some highlights: Why Ivan Koloff Didn’t Get the Same Tribute From WWE as George Steele: “Nothing for Ivan…did they even mention him?…I’m wondering why? And I don’t–I, I think that I might have an, an idea why…Maybe if George hadn’t passed away, maybe they would have done more, ya know, as far as for Ivan…I’m speculating…I’m wondering if he was part of that concussion lawsuit?” On Bret Hart being a lone wolf: “We always called Bret the lone wolf. That’s what we called him, because he was always alone. I road with him a lot, believe it or not…But at the same time he was that lonely guy…Strength in numbers I mean, he writes in his book and he talks about how we tried to get him to be in the click, ya of course we did, why not!?…We’re fans, he was great, he loved wrestling, shit come on!” On interacting with Vince McMahon at Raw this week: “Oh, I saw Vince…Actually um we didn’t really uh talk that much, actually didn’t talk at all, he just came up behind me and grabbed me and turned me around and grabbed my hand…it’s different I think he notices…I’m not that guy anymore, ya know?” The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro is a late night talk show produced Maria Menounos, that airs live Mondays and Thursdays from 10-12am EST at thetomorrowshow.com and is available on iTunes.