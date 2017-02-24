Eric Bischoff Discusses The Pressure On The New Day As The Hosts Of WrestleMania, Says “It’s A Big Opportunity”

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and features WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

You can find some of Eric’s comments transcribed below.

On The New Day as the hosts of WrestleMania this year:

EB: I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes (laughs). I can tell you that. I’ve never been afraid or intimidated or really ever been nervous in front of a crowd. No matter how big or small the situation was. Man, having that kind of pressure on you. They’re already planning next year’s WrestleMania for crying out loud. That’s a lot of pressure on a talent and you’ve got to know that Vince McMahon, along with everybody around him, is going to be watching every breath you take and ever step you make. However the song goes. Congratulations to them. It’s a big opportunity. If they step up, which I am sure they will, they are obviously in that position for a reason. Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Triple H and whoever else is involved have a lot of confidence in them and they’ve earned that confidence. Congratulations to them. I am sure it will be a big step forward in their career and I am happy to see it.

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including:

  • The announcement that former WCW World Champion Diamond Dallas Page will be joining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017
  • The passings of George “The Animal” Steele & Ivan Koloff
  • The New Day hosting WrestleMania 33
  • The Rock’s in-ring phone call to CM Punk this past Monday after RAW
  • Kendall Jenner rocking an NWO Wolfpac shirt
  • More…

Eric then welcomes his guest for this week WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts! During his appearance Jake speaks candidly to Eric about:

  • Getting to work with Stu Hart and Stampede Wrestling in Calgary
  • Bill Watts being hard on him in Mid South Wrestling
  • Where the idea for Damien came from
  • Vince McMahon’s vision for the Jake “The Snake” Roberts character
  • Working with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat
  • Being asked to do a move to Ricky that he was uncomfortable with
  • Piper’s Pit vs The Snake Pit
  • Working with Hulk Hogan
  • A bad joke he played on Rick Rude
  • What about Andre The Giant’s drinking surprised him
  • Why he made Miss Elizabeth’s family angry during his feud with Randy Savage
  • Working with Randy and an actual cobra
  • Almost taking over creative for the WWF in the early 90s
  • His leap from WWF to WCW
  • What tease he’d like to leave for part two of his interview next week on Bischoff on Wrestling
  • More…

Today’s show then wraps up with an extended edition of the #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment

