

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and features WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts. You can find some of Eric’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On The New Day as the hosts of WrestleMania this year: EB: I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes (laughs). I can tell you that. I’ve never been afraid or intimidated or really ever been nervous in front of a crowd. No matter how big or small the situation was. Man, having that kind of pressure on you. They’re already planning next year’s WrestleMania for crying out loud. That’s a lot of pressure on a talent and you’ve got to know that Vince McMahon, along with everybody around him, is going to be watching every breath you take and ever step you make. However the song goes. Congratulations to them. It’s a big opportunity. If they step up, which I am sure they will, they are obviously in that position for a reason. Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Triple H and whoever else is involved have a lot of confidence in them and they’ve earned that confidence. Congratulations to them. I am sure it will be a big step forward in their career and I am happy to see it. Related: Jake Roberts Talks To Eric Bischoff About Slapping Miss Elizabeth & Her Dad Pulling A Gun On Randy Savage

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including: The announcement that former WCW World Champion Diamond Dallas Page will be joining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017

The passings of George “The Animal” Steele & Ivan Koloff

The New Day hosting WrestleMania 33

The Rock’s in-ring phone call to CM Punk this past Monday after RAW

Kendall Jenner rocking an NWO Wolfpac shirt

More… Eric then welcomes his guest for this week WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts! During his appearance Jake speaks candidly to Eric about: Getting to work with Stu Hart and Stampede Wrestling in Calgary

Bill Watts being hard on him in Mid South Wrestling

Where the idea for Damien came from

Vince McMahon’s vision for the Jake “The Snake” Roberts character

Working with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

Being asked to do a move to Ricky that he was uncomfortable with

Piper’s Pit vs The Snake Pit

Working with Hulk Hogan

A bad joke he played on Rick Rude

What about Andre The Giant’s drinking surprised him

Why he made Miss Elizabeth’s family angry during his feud with Randy Savage

Working with Randy and an actual cobra

Almost taking over creative for the WWF in the early 90s

His leap from WWF to WCW

What tease he’d like to leave for part two of his interview next week on Bischoff on Wrestling

More… Today’s show then wraps up with an extended edition of the #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below: