WWE Raw and Smackdown See Ratings Increases This Week

The final rating for this week’s WWE Smackdown Livewas a 1.96, up from last week’s 1.8 rating. As noted, this week’s Smackdown averaged 2.792 million viewers, up from last week’s 2.626 million viewership average.

In related news, the final rating for this week’s WWE Raw was a 2.21, up from last week’s 2.16 rating. As noted, this week’s Raw averaged 3.216 million viewers, up from last week’s 3.087 million viewership average. Raw also once again won the weekly WWE brand split ratings war.

Paige Sends Message to Actress Playing Her in Movie

Injured WWE star Paige Tweeted the following message to actress Florence Pugh, and Tessa Blanchard and Thea Trinidad, who are all working on the “Fighting with My Family” movie:

Proud of @teamTblanchard @Florence_Pugh and @TheaTrinidadTMT killing it. Some bad ass bitches right there

The Rock and Steve Austin Backstage at Raw

WWE has released the following video with Cathy Kelley looking at The Rock and Steve Austin both backstage at WWE Raw this week: