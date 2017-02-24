2/24 Edition of Impact Rebellion: Josh Barnett Debut, The Broken Bros Head To Mid South, Cody Rhodes, More

WrestleZone Radio is proud to present the latest episode of Impact Rebellion! Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes On this episode of you Impact Rebellion Big Ray & Bin Hamin (aka Ben Duerr) are your hosts! This week’s episode of Impact included: Matt and Nero face the Mid-Atlantic champs to procure more tag team gold!

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett, makes his Impact Wrestling in-ring debut!

Cody Rhodes lashes out in a jealous rage as he attacks Moose!

Will Braxton Sutter say yes and marry to Laurel Van Ness?

All this and more! In this episode Ray and Bin also pay tribute to the late Ivan Koloff. Also the latest edition of Breaking Kayfabe With Okayfabe in which Conor reports news that Jeff Jarrett is working on securing a new TV deal in UK. Conor also reports that Kevin Sullivan has now joined the TNA creative team. Please donate the GoFundMe page of Rip Rogers here and give back to someone who has giving so much to us!

