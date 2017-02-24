Lashley Says a Brock Lesnar Fight is Unlikely TNA Wrestling star and Bellator MMA Heavyweight contender Bobby Lashley recently spoke with MMAJunkie.com, and had the following to say on a possible fight against WWE star Brock Lesnar, who reportedly has retired from MMA: “I think it’s shut. I would like to say it’s not shut, but I think it’s shut. I think the WWE is taking really good care of him right now, which they should, because he’s a huge star for them. If they’re taking care of him there’s no real reason for him to keep stepping back over. He made a huge paycheck on his last (fight), so I don’t think he even wants to come back and do anything anymore.” News on Post-WrestleMania NXT TV Tapings As noted, WWE will be holding a set of NXT TV tapings the Wednesday after WrestleMania 33, and tickets to the tapings quickly sold out this morning. The next NXT tapings have been confirmed for Wednesday, April 19th. Tickets for those tapings go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10am. Major Jerry Lawler Botch in WWE 2K17 As seen in the video below, Jerry Lawler has a pretty big botch in WWE 2k17, as he is calling a Godfather match and has to repeat a line about the Goodfather character twice: Hahaha 2K doesn’t care they didn’t even bother to edit Lawler flubbing and rereading thishttps://t.co/69VmUFmJvz pic.twitter.com/jkAkc5R6SN — It’s KFG (@KungFu_Grip) February 21, 2017