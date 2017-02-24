New Day Visits FC Nurnberg Training Facilities, Liv Morgan and Aliyah Perfect Leg Squats (Videos), Kurt Angle and Becky Lynch Appearance

Kurt Angle and Becky Lynch Appearance

Soon-to-Be WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and WWE star Becky Lynch will be appearing at the Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland next month at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Both will greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct separate interactive Q&A sessions during their visits.

Becky Lynch will attend between 5:30-8:30 pm EST on Friday, March 17, and Angle will attend from 1-4 pm EST on Sunday, March 19. Visit wizd.me/ClevelandPR for more information.

New Day Visits FC Nurnberg

WWE has released the following video, featuring The New Day visiting the FC Nurnberg training facilities while overseas:

Liv Morgan and Aliyah Perfect Leg Squats

WWE has also released the following video featuring NXT stars Liv Morgan and Aliyah perfecting leg squats in the gym: