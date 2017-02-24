WWE announcer Tom Phillips has allegedly been caught in somewhat of an online affair, after photos have surfaced of an exchange between him and a woman on Instagram. The woman claiming to have been involved with Phillips posted the following on Instagram, before switching her profile to private. It included a photo (featured below) showing a sexually explicit conversation between her and the WWE announcer over what appears to be Twitter direct message: “This is why I don’t trust people. Without my friends I never would’ve known that a high profile WWE commentator who was talking to me and wanted to get together, is engaged. I had zero idea and I couldn’t be more sorry to the girl involved. You deserve better than this. Apparently nobody is faithful anymore.” Since the story first broke online, Phillips has switched all his public social media profiles to private. We have reached out to him and WWE for comment, but have not yet heard back. NSFW Warning: The following images contain sexually explicit and strong language, and are not safe for the workplace environment. View at your own discretion.