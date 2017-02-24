The following are results from tonight’s NXT Miami live event held at the University of Miami in Florida, courtesy of Wrestlezone’s own Josh Isenberg.

(1) Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins def. Tino Sabatelli & Riddick Moss. Average match but great athleticism from Ford.

(2) Andrade Cien Almas def. Oney Lorcan in a great ten minute match, with Oney in in control most of the bout.

(3) Ruby Riot def. Mandy Rose with a pele kick.

(4) Buddy Murphy def. Elias Sampson. Sampson was in a mask, and called himself El Vagabondo, for some reason. Obviously a joke on the “Drifter” gimmick.

(5) Shinsuke Nakamura & Kassius Ohno def. Sanity when Nakamura hit the Bomaye knee strike.

(6) Asuka def. Nikki Cross to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

(7) The Authors of Pain def. Heavy Machinery to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

(8) Bobby Roode def. Tye Dillinger to retain the NXT Championship. This was a great match, with Roode picking apart his knee all match. He hit the Glorious DDT for the win.

– Eric Young came out after the main event to attack Tye Dillinger. Nakamura made the save. To end the night, the crowd cheered and wished Nakamura a happy birthday, and they brought out a cake and sang with the NXT Superstars.