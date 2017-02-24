First TNA/NOAH Match Card Announced

Pro Wrestling NOAH has released the full match card for their upcoming event on March 12th in Yokohama, Japan. This will be the first joint show of the recently announced Noah and Impact Wrestling partnership, featuring James Storm, Eddie Edwards and Moose.

(1) Maybach Taniguchi, Akitoshi Saito & Yoshinari Ogawa vs. HAYATA, YO-HEY & Rionne Fujiwara

(2) Taiji Ishimori & HI69 (c) vs. Daisuke Harada & Tadasuke for the GHC Jr. Tag Team Championships.

(3) Hajime Ohara (c) vs. Hitoshi Kumano for the GHC Jr. Heavyweight Championship

(4) James Storm vs. Kaito Kiyomiya

(5) Eddie Edwards vs. Atsushi Kotoge

(6) Naomichi Marufuji & Keiji Mutoh (Great Muta) vs. Moose & KAZMA

(7) Takashi Sugiura & Kenoh vs. Masa Kitamiya & Mohammad Yone

(8) Katsuhiko Nakajima (c) vs. Go Shiozaki for the GHC Heavyweight Championship.

WWE Selling Balor Club Jackets

WWE Shop is now selling replica jackets based off the “Balor Club” leather jacket worn by former NXT Champion and Universal Champion Finn Balor. Starting at $139.99, the jacket does not ensure 8-pack abs or devilishly handsome good looks, unfortunately.