Kevin Owens Takes Shot at Goldberg’s Part-Time Status, Final Evolve 79 Match Card & Details For Tonight’s IPPV

Kevin Owens Takes a Shot at Goldberg

WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens took a shot at the current contender to his title, Bill Goldberg, while overseas on the current WWE tour of Europe. The two will meet in a first-time ever match at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on March 5th.

Good luck with that, man! Sorry I only just saw this now but I was busy wrestling at a live event in Germany like true @WWE Superstars do. https://t.co/JgxHiMPMJV — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 25, 2017

Evolve 79 Match Card & Details

Evolve 79 takes place tonight, February 25th, from Queens, New York and broadcast live around the world on Floslam.tv. The show kicks off at 6:00 p.m. EST. Below is the full match card, featuring a main event title defense, the collision between Impact Wrestling star Drew Galloway and former UFC fighter Matt Riddle that has been building for months, and a whole lot more:

– Timothy Thatcher vs. Zack Sabre Jr. for the Evolve Championship

– Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle

– Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin

– Tracy Williams vs. Keith Lee

– ACH vs. Jason Kincaid

– Jeff Cobb vs. Jaka

– Fred Yehi vs. Chris Dickenson vs. Austin Theory vs. Anthony Henry