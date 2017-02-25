Kevin Owens Takes Shot at Goldberg’s Part-Time Status, Final Evolve 79 Match Card & Details For Tonight’s IPPV

Kevin Owens Takes a Shot at Goldberg
WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens took a shot at the current contender to his title, Bill Goldberg, while overseas on the current WWE tour of Europe. The two will meet in a first-time ever match at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on March 5th.
Evolve 79 Match Card & Details
Evolve 79 takes place tonight, February 25th, from Queens, New York and broadcast live around the world on Floslam.tv. The show kicks off at 6:00 p.m. EST. Below is the full match card, featuring a main event title defense, the collision between Impact Wrestling star Drew Galloway and former UFC fighter Matt Riddle that has been building for months, and a whole lot more:
– Timothy Thatcher vs. Zack Sabre Jr. for the Evolve Championship
– Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle
– Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin
– Tracy Williams vs. Keith Lee
– ACH vs. Jason Kincaid
– Jeff Cobb vs. Jaka
– Fred Yehi vs. Chris Dickenson vs. Austin Theory vs. Anthony Henry
