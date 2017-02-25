MVP vs Mr. Anderson Airing Tonight, 100 Best Matches on WWE Network, Enzo and Cass Tour Nurnberg (Video)

Best 100 Matches on WWE Network

WWE.com has published a new article titled “The 100 best matches to see before you die.” The top five are as follows:

-Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Halloween Havoc 1997)

-Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat (Clash of the Champions VI)

-Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat (WrestleMania III)

-Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin (WrestleMania 13)

-The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 25)

MVP vs Mr. Anderson Airing Tonight

Tonight at 9pm EST, the FITE App will be airing Big League Wrestling’s debut event which took place back on November 20th, 2016.

The event is headlined by MVP vs Mr. Anderson, and below is the official event description. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.

MVP vs Mr. Anderson – 10 years in the Making On Sunday 20th November 2016 MVP and Mr Anderson finally got the opportunity to face each other in a main event ten years in the making. At Big League Wrestling’s debut event these two legends met in a no disqualification match to crown the first ever Big League Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion. This one hour special includes the Preshow Q&A and the historic match in its entirety.

Enzo and Cass Tour Nurnberg

WWE has released the following video featuring Enzo Amore and Big Cass touring Nurnberg: