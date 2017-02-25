WWE Stars and Their Pets
WWE.com has posted a new photo gallery of WWE stars and their pets, and the gallery features Daniel Bryan, The Bella Twins, Stephanie McMahon, The Rock, Triple H, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte and more.
Lashley on Donald Trump in WWE
TNA star Bobby Lashley recently spoke with The Daily Star to promote his Bellator 179 fight in May. During the interview, Lashley had the following to say on Donald Trump in WWE:
Upcoming Alberto Del Rio Appearance
Below is the promotional poster for “Wrestling for Autism”, a benefit event taking place on April 22nd, featuring the ring return of former WWE and TNA star Matt Morgan, as well as former WWE star Alberto Del Rio:
Alberto del RioAlexa Blissbobby lashleyDaniel Bryandonald trumpmatt morganthe bella twinsTriple HWWE