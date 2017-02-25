WWE Stars and Their Pets WWE.com has posted a new photo gallery of WWE stars and their pets, and the gallery features Daniel Bryan, The Bella Twins, Stephanie McMahon, The Rock, Triple H, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte and more. Lashley on Donald Trump in WWE TNA star Bobby Lashley recently spoke with The Daily Star to promote his Bellator 179 fight in May. During the interview, Lashley had the following to say on Donald Trump in WWE: “I think they dropped $250,000 (£200,000) onto the crowd when he [Trump] walked out, his money song came on, Miss Universe and Miss America were down there. It was a fiasco but it was amazing, the notoriety that he brought to it and the respect that we got from a lot of different places because of it. I think it’s kinda funny that everybody is flipping the script now because at that time and the other times I’ve seen him do things on TV, he was the biggest celebrity or the biggest personality we had and everybody loved him.” Upcoming Alberto Del Rio Appearance Below is the promotional poster for “Wrestling for Autism”, a benefit event taking place on April 22nd, featuring the ring return of former WWE and TNA star Matt Morgan, as well as former WWE star Alberto Del Rio: Wrestling for Autism on April 22nd in East Haven, CT, including Alberto El Patron, The Blueprint Matt Moran, Robbie E and Cortez Castro, Willie Mack and Shane Strickland from Lucha Underground! A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Feb 25, 2017 at 6:21am PST