This first of three Chair Shot Reality segments looks at Braun Strowman vs Big Show and Josh Isenberg joins with his NXT in 90.

First, Justin LaBar, Ronnell Hunt and Juice Springsteen talk Strowman vs Big Show:

Ronnell Hunt: Much respect to everyone who does the 450’s and all of it, but you just don’t need it to get right with the crowd. Big guys can go. Juice Springsteen: They would have had Madison Square Garden going crazy in 1986. And they got the Staples Center excited in 2017. Justin LaBar: Think about this, Reigns goes on to fight Undertaker. Braun goes on and dominates the Andre Battle Royal. Goldberg goes to Mania as champ. Goldberg loses to Brock Lesnar. Next night on RAW, Braun Strowman versus Brock Lesnar and Braun beats him. Process of elimination I don’t know what else Braun can do at Mania. Next night though, Brock comes out and Heyman says see nobody can conquer Lesnar and you hear that “Braaaaaun.”

The video then goes on to Josh Isenberg talking NXT in 90 seconds. See the full thing below: