Lucha Underground Netflix Premiere Date
As noted, the first two seasons of Lucha Underground will be available on Netflix, and the show will premiere on March 15th.
Best WWE Tag Team Names
WWE.com has posted a gallery of the “50 greatest tag team names ever,” including Demolition, The Two-Man Power Trip, The Brainbusters, The Outsiders and more.
Kevin Owens Attacks Chris Jericho in Germany
WWE has released the following footage of Kevin Owens attacking Chris Jericho at the WWE live event in Regensberg, Germany:
