Evolve 79 Results

Woodside, NY

February 25, 2017 (1) ACH defeated Jason Kincaid to earn a shot at the Evolve Championship at Evolve 80 in Orlando, during WrestleMania weekend. ACH picked up the win with a pair of lariats into a brainbuster. (2) Chris Dickinson defeated Austin Theory, Anthony Henry and Fred Yehi in a four-way match. Dickinson pinned Theory with the Razor’s Edge while Yehi had Henry in the Koji Clutch. (3) Jeff Cobb defeated Jaka with his Tour of the Islands finisher. (4) Keith Lee defeated Tracy Williams with a fireman’s carry powerslam. (5) Ethan Page defeated Darby Allin with a powerbomb while Allin had his arms handcuffed behind his back. (6) Matt Riddle defeated Drew Galloway by referee stoppage. Riddle had him in a submission and was throwing punches at his mid-section, and the ref ended the match because Galloway wasn’t defending himself. Drew went after him afterwards with a chair, but Catchpoint run out to make the save. (7) Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Timothy Thatcher by submission to become the new Evolve World Champion! Thatcher’s record-setting 589 day reign as champion has come to an end. The crowd chants “you tapped out” at Thatcher, but before he can give ZSJ the title Ethan Page comes out of nowhere and takes out Sabre from behind. ACH makes the save and chases off the heels. He congratulates Sabre on winning the title, and put him over big time, but claims he’ll be handing over the title at Evolve 80. The locker room empties to congratulate the new champion. Sabre thanks the New York crowd and promises to keep his speech short. He says that pro wrestling is for everyone, this Earth is for everyone, and we don’t discriminate no matter who you are or what your politics are.