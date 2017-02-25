New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor present the first of two huge “Honor Rising” cards tonight, live on New Japan World from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The major story of tonight’s show is the return of Kenny Omega, and in fact the return of the entire Bullet Club faction, for the first time since the night after Wrestle Kingdom 11. Omega will team with ROH World Champion Adam Cole to take on The Briscoes, while Cody Rhodes and Hangman Page lock up with Katsuyori Shibata and Jay Lethal. There’s also a big Bullet Club vs. Chaos 8-man tag team match, and the Young Bucks are in action against War Machine.

This is definitely going to be a late one, even by NJPW standards, for fans in the United States. Wrestlezone will have complete coverage of Honor Rising night one kicking off at 4:30 a.m. EST.

(1) David Finlay, Juice Robinson & Kushida vs. Gedo, Jado & Silas Young

(2) Tiger Mask, Jushin Thudner Liger & Delirious vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi, Evil & Sanada) for the Never 6-Man Tag Team Championships

(3) Chaos (Will Ospreay, Yoshi-Hashi, Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada) vs. Bullet Club (Guerrillas of Destiny, Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale)

(4) War Machine vs. The Young Bucks

(5) Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi & Dalton Castle vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito & Punisher Martinez

(6) Katsuyori Shibata & Jay Lethal vs. Hangman Page & Cody Rhodes

(7) The Briscoes vs. Adam Cole & Kenny Omega