The Rock Backstage at Oscar Rehearsals Dwayne Johnson shared a backstage photo from Saturday’s rehearsal leading into Sunday’s big Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. The Rock’s recent Disney movie Moana is up for two awards this weekenk: Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song. It’ll be a busy weekend for the self-proclaimed Great One, who went from Oscar rehearsals to his photo shoot for the cover of EMMY Magazine, where he will be featured for his HBO series Ballers. Of course, this is just days after being backstage at Monday Night Raw and shooting footage all week long for the upcoming WWE Studios and Seven Bucks Productions film Fighting With My Family. Big Oscar rehearsals today. Our biggest night of the year! We’ve got an amazing show lined up for the world. Time to celebrate the good stuff and how great movies make us feel! I get goosebumps every time I walk out on this stage.. I’m forever a kid who just loves movies. And super grateful to have a movie nominated 2xs. Holy shit am I gonna smell good tomorrow night.. #Moana #Oscars A post shared by therock (@therock) on Feb 25, 2017 at 4:50pm PST ZSJ Ends Record Title Reign at Evolve Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Timothy Thatcher at Saturday night’s Evolve 79 event in New York to become the new Evolve Champion. Sabre, who is also currently the PWG Champion and expected to begin with New Japan Pro Wrestling soon, ended Thatcher’s record title reign at 597 days. After the main event bout, the Evolve roster surrounded the ring to congratulate the new champion, as the new number one contender ACH also made his presence felt. Sabre then made a short speech thanking the New York fans, and stating that pro wrestling was for everyone, and that wrestling did not discriminate regardless of who you are or what you’re political stance is.