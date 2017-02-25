NXT Live Event Results

Ft. Pierce, FL

February 25, 2017 (1) Buddy Murphy def. Dan Matha (2) Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss def. Heavy Machinery (3) Adrian Jaoude def. Kona Reeves (4) Heidi Lovelace (Ruby Riot) def. Daria Barenato (5) Kassius Ohno, No Way Jose & Oney Lorcan def. Sanity (6) The Authors of Pain def. Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships (7) Amber Moon def. Mandy Rose (8) Shinsuke Nakamura & Tye Dillinger def. Andrade Cien Almas & Bobby Roode