NXT Ft. Pierce Live Event Results: Shinsuke Nakamura & Tye Dillinger Team Up, Kassius Ohno in 6-Man Tag, Ember Moon in Action, More

Mike Killam
(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

NXT Live Event Results
Ft. Pierce, FL
February 25, 2017

(1) Buddy Murphy def. Dan Matha

(2) Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss def. Heavy Machinery

(3) Adrian Jaoude def. Kona Reeves

(4) Heidi Lovelace (Ruby Riot) def. Daria Barenato

(5) Kassius Ohno, No Way Jose & Oney Lorcan def. Sanity

(6) The Authors of Pain def. Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships

(7) Amber Moon def. Mandy Rose

(8) Shinsuke Nakamura & Tye Dillinger def. Andrade Cien Almas & Bobby Roode

