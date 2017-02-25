NXT Live Event Results
(1) Buddy Murphy def. Dan Matha
(2) Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss def. Heavy Machinery
(3) Adrian Jaoude def. Kona Reeves
(4) Heidi Lovelace (Ruby Riot) def. Daria Barenato
(5) Kassius Ohno, No Way Jose & Oney Lorcan def. Sanity
(6) The Authors of Pain def. Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships
(7) Amber Moon def. Mandy Rose
(8) Shinsuke Nakamura & Tye Dillinger def. Andrade Cien Almas & Bobby Roode
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?