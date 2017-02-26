WWE Live Event Results Regensburg, Germany (2/25): Neville vs Rich Swann, Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns WWE Universal Championship Match

Source: PWInsider WWE Live Event Results

Regensburg, Germany

02/24/2017 1. Match

Tag Team Match

Enzo Amore & Big Cass defeated Rusev (w/ Lana) & Jinder Mahal 2. Match

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Singles Match

Neville (c) defeated Rich Swann. 3. Match

8 Man Tag Team Match

The Golden Truth (Goldust & R-Truth), Sin Cara & Curtis Axel defeated Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas & The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico). Axel pinned Dallas. Post Match: Big Show came out and chokeslamed O’Neil. Somehow Bo Dallas survived Shows arrival. 4. Match

Singles Match

Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks. United States Champion Chris Jericho came out on crutches and with a neck brace. Owens interrupted Jerichos promo and attacked his former buddy with the Pop-Up Powerbomb. 5. Match

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

3 Way Tag Team Match

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (c) defeated Cesaro & Sheamus and The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston, w/ Xavier Woods). 6. Match

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Singles Match

Bayley (c) defeated Charlotte. 7. Match

Singles Match

Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn. 8. Match

WWE Universal Championship

No Holds Barred Match

Kevin Owens (c) defeated Roman Reigns. Braun Strowman interfered. Post Match: Strowman tried to powerslam Reigns through a table. Reigns countered and put Strowman via Spear through the table. #WWERegensburg Live Event HQ Digitals are up! https://t.co/AEf11UDq9z pic.twitter.com/n5PJtkvXM1 — AmbReigns Fans (@AmbReignsFans) February 26, 2017 See exclusive footage of @FightOwensFight‘s surprise attack on his former best friend @IAmJericho at #WWERegensburg. pic.twitter.com/msUh6vwE7n — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2017 Another video of Roman spearing Strowman at #WWERegensburg from granatapfel66 on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Dmwv80hQ4Q — AmbReigns Fans (@AmbReignsFans) February 26, 2017