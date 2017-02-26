Kurt Angle Appearing at Harley Race Event, Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Airing Tonight, Announcer Finished with the Company

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Airing Tonight, Announcer Finished with the Company Tonight at 7pm EST, episode 299 of “Championship Wrestling From Hollywood” airs live on The FITE App. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link. In related news, CWFH announcer Dan Masters has finished up with the company, and has issued the following announcement: Veteran broadcaster, Ring Announcer / Host: Dan Masters, exits Championship Wrestling from Hollywood: following a four-year run with the company. Upon his anniversary with the nationally televised program, Masters tells us: “I’ve enjoyed my time, and so thankful to the fans in attendance live, and those who’ve come up to me over the years and said they’ve enjoyed watching on TV. Without question, the talents that have passed through those doors, and currently involved are learning how to be TV ready. It’s only a matter of time till they’re seen on a major stage.” Pleasure for you to make my acquaintance, CWFH…Till we meet again, Dan Masters Masters (a former WWE developmental Ring Announcer) seeking his next opportunity adds: “Those exposure bucks have REALLY PAID OFF. Vacation time…See everyone WrestleMania week, in Orlando!” Contact today –

FB/IG: #danmasterslive

T: @RealDanMasters

E-mail: danmasters@gmail.com Kurt Angle Appearing at Harley Race Event The following press release has been issued: World League Wrestling presents Pride & Prestige!

Troy, MO For Immediate Release – Professional wrestling legend, WWE Hall Of Famer, and president of World League Wrestling is proud to announce the next huge event in Troy, Missouri! On Saturday March 11th, World League Wrestling will be hosting another live wrestling event at the Race Wrestling Arena in Troy. This event is a bit different than others as it will host the very special guest of Olympic Gold Medalist and former WWE, TNA, and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kurt Angle! This event will mark the first time that Angle has visited World League Wrestling as well as the city of Troy. Harley Race has said “Myself and my team of guys and girls up here have been working extremely hard trying to prepare for this huge event. I’ve met Kurt Angle on a number of occasions and he is as good as they get – even by today’s standards. Just a few days after my event on March 11th, he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. This is an honor that very few people involved in our industry obtain. I have talked with Kurt personally, and he is ready to visit the great city of Troy, and see what all the hype surrounding WLW is about.” Kurt Angle will be available to meet fans from 1 to 4 pm on Saturday, March 11th. The location is at the Race Wrestling Arena in Troy and this is a once in a life-time opportunity for fans as Kurt has never made an appearance in this area before. Tickets are available for purchase at www.harleyrace.com or by calling 573-392-4100. In addition to the Meet and Greet with “The Wrestling Machine” Kurt Angle, fans will have the opportunity to see the great professional wrestling that World League Wrestling is known for that evening. Tickets are available to purchase for the wrestling event also on www.harleyrace.com. Harley Race is looking forward to bringing this, along with other great events, to the Lincoln County area, and keeping the tradition of professional wrestling alive in what was the home of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) – St. Louis!