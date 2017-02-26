Matt Hardy Wants to Delete All WWE Tag Teams, WWE Wishes TNA Star Happy Birthday, Mayweather Continues Pushing For McGregor Fight

Matt Hardy Wants to Delete All WWE Tag Teams
TNA star Matt Hardy recently did an in-character interview with Sportskeeda and had the following to say on the progress of his tag team “Total Domination”:
Mayweather Continues Pushing For Conor McGregor Fight
Floyd Mayweather continues to fan the flames of a possible fight against Conor McGregor, as he recently spoke with Showtime Boxing while celebrating his birthday, and said one of his birthday wishes is a possible fight against the UFC star. You can check out Mayweather’s comments at this link.
WWE Wishes TNA Star Happy Birthday
WWE posted the following on Instagram, wishing TNA Knockout Maria Kanellis a happy 35th birthday:
