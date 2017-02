This second of three CSR videos looks at two different topics. First, is the topic of how is Bayley doing right now on RAW and is she connecting? Then, the conversation turns to the rumors of Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles. Justin LaBar and Juice Springsteen debate: Juice Springsteen: Everybody complains it’s not going to be against Nakamura, it’s fine. AJ Styles, second WrestleMana match after strong showing first time against Jericho. He’’s in great storyline position with Luke Harper, gets screwed out of match with Luke Harper or thinks he does. So he goes after Shane McMahon. Justin LaBar: You’re not going to tell me that Shane McMahon had a WrestleMania match with The Undertaker last year and ins’t qualified to have one with AJ Styles this year. Fact is Shane will do anything in this match. Think of the potentials. Think of the grand potential of AJ Styles saying “IO’ve always wanted to kick a McMahon in the face and now I’m going to do it at WrestleMania. To hear the full conversation, watch the video below: