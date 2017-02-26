Paul Heyman Comments On Remarks Made By CW Anderson, Clears Up Accusations That Were Made, Becky Lynch On WWE Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)

Canvas 2 Canvas
WWE has posted the following Canvas 2 Canvas video featuring Becky Lynch. You can watch the video below:
Paul Heyman Responds To CW Anderson’s Criticism
CW Anderson was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling. He talked about the final days of ECW and claimed that Paul Heyman was shooting Rollerball instead of trying to save ECW. Anderson then went on to talk about his issues with him. Heyman commented on the accusations and posted a lengthy rant on twitter. You can read those comments below:
