Latest Backstage News on WWE Women’s Tournament, Photo of Del Rio Title Win, Charlotte Wishes Her Late Brother Happy Birthday

Latest Backstage News on WWE Women’s Tournament

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, talents have begun being called by WWE for the rumored Women’s tournament Triple H made light of a couple months ago.

Charlotte Wishes Her Late Brother Happy Birthday

Today would have been the 29th birthday of the late Reid Flair, brother of Charlotte Flair. Charlotte posted the following on Twitter wishing her brother a happy birthday:

Happy Birthday Champ wish we were driving down 51 to Nakatos for sushi. I miss you more every year. I love you as big as the sky

Photo of Del Rio Title Win

As noted, the FITE App aired the inaugural Big League Wrestling “Inception” event, during which Alberto El Patron defeated Mr. Anderson to win the Big League Wrestling Heavyweight Championship. Below is a photo of El Patron’s win, and you can download the FITE App free to stream the event at this link.