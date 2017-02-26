News on The Hardy’s TNA Contracts At last word the TNA contracts of The Hardys were set to expire this month, so if their deals have not already expired, they will expire at the end of this week. As of this writing, there has been no announcement regarding TNA re-signing Matt and Jeff. Kurt Angle on Linda McMahon Heading Trump’s SBA Soon-to-Be WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports, and below is what Angle had to say on Linda McMahon heading Donald Trump’s Small Business Administration: “She knows how to turn business around. Don’t forget that Linda McMahon and Vince together have gone bankrupt four different times. They were able to bounce back and make this company into a billion dollar company. It’s not like the didn’t make mistakes, they did and they learned from them. So if anybody’s going to be in there, you want the person who has both succeeded and made mistakes and to learn from their mistakes.” Bellas at the Oscars (Photos) As seen in the photos below, The Bella Twins are hand for E!’s red carpet coverage of the Oscars tonight: A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:34am PST Oscar Glam Makeup @honeybeileen Hair @paulnortonhair @mitch.bonaldi.hair Gown @fouadsarkiscouture Earrings @plukka Rings @effyjewelry @steferejewelry @plukka Shoes @gennyofficial Styled by @christinajpacelli #totaldivas #totalbellas #eredcarpet #eglambot #fashionpolice #honeybglam #oscars A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:32pm PST E! Pre Show | Always a good time & lots of laughs with The Chrisley’s! #eredcarpet #eglambot #fashionpolice #oscars #totalbellas #totaldivas A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:48pm PST