New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor return to Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan tonight for the second of two Honor Rising events. The show goes live on New Japan World featuring English commentary at 4:30 p.m. EST. Night one saw the return of Kenny Omega and his Bullet Club faction, but resulted in unexpected tension between the two powerful egoes of “The Cleaner” and ROH World Champion Adam Cole. During the closing moments of the show, English commentator Kevin Kelly pondered the fate of the Young Bucks if a war arose between their two best friends and long-time partners. We may find out the answer to that question tonight at Honor Rising Night 2, as The Elite teams with Cody Rhodes to take on four members of Chaos, including IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. Here’s the final match card: (1) David Finlay & Kushida vs. Jado & Silas Young (2) Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger, Dalton Castle & Delirious vs. Tetsuya Naito, Evil, Bushi, Sanada & Hiromu Takahasi [Los Ingobernables de Japon] (3) War Machine vs. Guerrillas of Destiny [Bullet Club] (4) Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jay Lethal vs. Hangman Page, Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale [Bullet Club] (5) Hirooki Goto vs. Punisher Martinez for the Never Openweight Championship (6) Adam Cole vs. Yoshi-Hashi for the ROH World Championship (7) Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay & The Briscoes [Chaos] vs. Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes & The Young Bucks [Bullet Club]