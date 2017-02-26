Progress Chapter 44 Results: Pete Dunne, Trent Seven & Tyler Bate Team Up For 6-Man Main Event, Mark Andrews vs Shane Strickland, More

Mike Killam
Progress Chapter 44 Results
London, England
February 26, 2017

(1) James Drake def. Damon Moser

(2) Dahlia Black def. Session Moth Martina

(3) Travis Banks def. Jordan Devlin

(4) Pastor William Eaver def. Sebastian

(5) Mark Andrews def. Shane Strickland

(6) Ligero def. Nathan Cruz

(7) Zack Gibson def. Jack Sexsmith

(8) Jimmy Havoc, Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Haskins def. Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate & Trent Seven in a 6-man tag team match. Havoc pinned Dunne to get his shot at the Progress World Championship. More importantly, the match will be a Death Match!

