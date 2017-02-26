If you’re watching tonight’s Academy Awards celebration, you may notice some of your favorite celebrities sporting blue ribbons in support of the American Civil Liberties Union. WWE mega star Dwayne Johnson took it one step further, showing up to the red carpet for the Oscars rocking a full blue velvet suit.

As noted, The Rock’s recent Disney movie Moana is up for two Academy Awards tonight, for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song. Beloved Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will be performing their Oscar-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go” alongside Auli’i Cravalho, who played the the film’s main character.