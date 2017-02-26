Former TNA World Champion Says Goodbye to Impact Wrestling

Drew Galloway will not be signing a new contract with Impact Wrestling, and confirmed his departure from the promotion via Twitter on Sunday evening.

Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING for these past two years & everything we achieved together. I’ll miss everyone & I’ll see you down that long road — Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) February 27, 2017

Galloway made his Impact Wrestling debut in Glasgow, Scotland back in January of 2015. During his run with the company he won not only the Impact Grand Championship but the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, while also maintaining a full-time career on the independent scene both in the United States and the UK.

He competed at this weekend’s Evolve events in the New York area, and will be in action during WrestleMania weekend in a match to crown the first ever WWN Champion, which will be defended across the WWN family umbrella which includes Evolve, Full Impact Pro, Style Battle, SHINE and more.