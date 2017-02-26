Dwayne Johnson was definitely stylin’ and profilin’ Sunday night as he and girlfriend Lauren Hashian walked the red carpet for the 89th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. As previously noted, the Great One was rocking a custom blue velvet suit for the occasion, but may have been outdone by Hashian, the mother of their one-year-old daughter Jasmine. Check out the gallery below, featuring photos of the happy couple on the red carpet, as well as a few pics from The Rock taking the stage to introduce Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Moana actress Auli’i Cravalho. The Disney movie was up for two awards Sunday night – Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song – but unfortunately fell short to Disney’s own Zootopia and Damien Chazelle’s La La Land, respectively.