Big Name Scheduled to Appear on WWE Raw Monday Night

According to PWInsider.com, injured WWE star Seth Rollins is in Wisconsin for WWE Raw on Monday night.

Rollins has been traveling back and forth to Birmingham, Alabama as he recovers from a knee injury, and his appearance on Raw tomorrow night should provide a good indication of his status for WrestleMania 33.

As noted, WWE.com teased earlier today that Rollins is “unlikely” to compete at WrestleMania due to his injury, but that could of course simply be story line related.