Backstage News on Drew Galloway’s TNA Departure, More Big Names Possibly Leaving the Company?

As we noted earlier tonight, former TNA World Champion Drew Galloway announced via Twitter that he will not be re-signing with TNA.

According to PWInsider.com, Galloway informed TNA officials of his decision to leave the company this evening.

The report adds TNA and Galloway had been in talks to sign a new deal, however TNA waited until the last two weeks to finalize the offer, and Galloway opted to leave the company as opposed to re-sign.

In related news, Drew Galloway might not be the only big name leaving TNA this week, as PWInsider has confirmed Matt and Jeff Hardy’s TNA deals will expire this week, and as of now the brothers have yet to re-sign with the company. It will be interesting to see if and when TNA announces the re-signing of The Hardys, as the company has built a large part of its TV product around the brothers, and had previously announced plans for a Total Nonstop Deletion DVD release.