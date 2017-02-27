RAW Preview: Seth Rollins To Address Injury, Goldberg Appearing Before Fastlane, Roman & Braun, More

WWE.com has put up their official WWE Monday Night RAW Preview. Below are the Quick Hits they are looking at going in to tonight’s episode.

On Seth Rollins addressing his injury status tonight:

Save for posting a series of “Fight Club” quotes on Instagram for the past few Monday nights, Seth Rollins has been relatively quiet concerning his condition following Samoa Joe’s ambush that tore The Architect’s right MCL. At this point, it seems unlikely that Rollins will be able to compete at this year’s WrestleMania. That would mean that the former WWE Champion will miss his second consecutive Show of Shows, this time thanks to Triple H’s “Destroyer.” Will Rollins confirm this unfortunate news, or will he have another message entirely for The Cerebral Assassin and The Samoan Submission Specialist?

On Goldberg appearing before Fastlane:

Universal Champion Kevin Owens has been even more ruthless than usual since he severed his friendship with Chris Jericho during their “Festival of Friendship” on Raw earlier this month. Whether this new attitude will help shield The Prizefighter from Goldberg’s onslaught, however, remains to be seen at WWE Fastlane. As Paul Heyman revealed this past Monday night, Brock Lesnar is banking on Goldberg becoming Universal Champion, giving The Beast Incarnate just one more thing to take away from the WCW icon when they clash at WrestleMania, along with Goldberg’s “health, well-being, reputation, legacy and career.” Meanwhile, Owens doubts Goldberg’s true abilities, and claims that at WWE Fastlane, the veteran’s “superhero fantasy” will come to an end. Can Owens back up his boasts, or will he underestimate Goldberg’s power, just as Lesnar did at Survivor Series?

