Mick Foley Being Inducted To Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer and RAW GM Mick Foley has posted the following to his official Facebook page announcing he will be joining the Class of 2017 for the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame:



First Match For Next Impact Tapings Announced

Impact Wrestling will return to Universal Orlando this week to taping their spring episodes of Impact Wrestling TV from March 2nd to March 5th at Soundstage 21. This is the original Impact Zone.

Impact Wrestling has announced Cody Rhodes vs. Moose for the taping on March 2nd.