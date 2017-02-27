Update On Seth Rollins’ Status For RAW Tonight, Bubba Ray On How Vince Would’ve Handled Oscars Botch

Update On Seth Rollins’ Status For RAW Tonight

PWInsider.com is confirming that Seth Rollins is in Green Bay, WI for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. They add that this will be Rollins’ first appearance on RAW since being attacked by Samoa Joe and that we will have a better idea of his WrestleMania plans, or lack thereof, following tonight’s show.

Rollins is being advertised for the show tonight as giving an update about his knee injury and WrestleMania status.

