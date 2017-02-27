Bayley Remembers NXT’s First Live Special, Former WWE Diva & Husband Having Inamicable Split (Video)

Bayley Remembers NXT’s First Live Special

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley has posted the following to Twitter commemorating the three year anniversary since NXT’s first live special:

I’ve been reminded that the first @WWENXT live special was 3 yrs ago today. Amazing how far everything and everyone has come since then. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 27, 2017

Former WWE Diva & Husband Having Inamicable Split

Former WWE Diva Kaitlyn, real name Celeste Bonin, has posted the following video to Instagram. In the video she announces that she and her husband PJ Braun are splitting up. She notes that the two tried to keep the split amicable but noted that PJ took ownership of the domain name of her fitness clothing company, CelestialBodiez.com, and shut the website down.

She has created a temporary domain for the website, CelestialBodiezz.com, and said that she hopes to have the old domain back in the next day or two. She also confirmed that Celestian Bodiez and PJ’s company, Blackstone Labs, will be divided.