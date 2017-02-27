Triple H In Action At Pre-Mania WWE Live Events, Noelle Foley Pushes Herself During WWE Tryouts (Video), John Cena Grants Another Wish

Triple H In Action At Pre-Mania WWE Live Events

WWE had already announced that Triple H will be in action on March 10th in Buffalo, NY. It’s now also been announced that Triple H will also be in action the following night in a six-man tag team match in Toronto, ON, Canada:

JUST ANNOUNCED: “The Game” Triple H will be live in Toronto at Ricoh Coliseum in a huge 6-Man Tag Team Main Event. All goes down March 11! pic.twitter.com/ZbZPTr3N4B — MLSE LIVE (@MLSELIVE) February 26, 2017

Noelle Foley Pushes Herself During WWE Tryouts

WWE has shared the following WWE Network exclusive clip from Holy Foley on-line featuring Noelle Foley pushing herself during a WWE try out:



John Cena Grants Another Wish

WWE has shared the following photo on their official Instagram account showing John Cena granting his latest wish last night at the WWE Live event in Cedar Rapids, IA: