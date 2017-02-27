Next Episode of ‘Raw Talk’ Announced, Scurll vs Dijak for the TV Title and More on ROH TV Tonight, Lashley Still Wants Lesnar Fight

Next Episode of ‘Raw Talk’ Announced
WWE Network is listing a new episode of “Raw Talk” will air immediately after WWE Fastlane this Sunday night at 11pm EST.
Lashley Still Wants Lesnar
As noted, TNA World Champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with MMAJunkie.com and said he thinks the door is “shut” on a possible fight with Brock Lesnar.
To further indicate a Lashley vs Lesnar MMA fight will never happen, Brock Lesnar recently informed UFC officials that he plans to retire from MMA. This has not, however, deterred Lashley from wanting about against The Beast Incarnate, as Lashley had the following to say to The UK Sun about the dream MMA match:
ROH Preview
Tonight at 7pm EST, a new episode of ROH TV will air via The FITE App. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link. Below is a the official synopsis for tonight’s show:
bobby lashleyBrock Lesnardonovan dijakfedor emelianenkoMarty Scurllraw talkRing of HonorUFCWWE FastlaneHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?