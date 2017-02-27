Latest Backstage News on The Hardy’s TNA Status and Why it’s Very Possible They Could Return to WWE

As we noted last night, the TNA contracts of Matt and Jeff Hardy will be expiring this week, and as of this writing TNA has yet to announce the re-signing of the Broken Brothers. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, host Dave Meltzer noted WWE is “certainly in the ballgame, if not likely,” with regards to signing The Hardys. Additionally, Matt and Jeff Hardy are currently accepting no independent dates past May, as they claim they might not be able to fulfill them. They also noted that might change. As for The Hardy’s ongoing talks with TNA, it’s being said the current backstage changes taking place in the company, along with Jeff Jarrett returning to a position of power, might make it more likely Matt and Jeff will leave, however that has yet to be finalized and they are still negotiating. Reby Hardy noted over the weekend that The Hardys will be closing their online store, as it’s becoming too difficult for Reby to manage being a mother and having another child on the way. The next set of Impact Wrestling tapings takes place March 2nd to the 5th, and the tapings are reportedly built around The Hardys, so it will be an interesting TNA week to say the least. Keep it locked to WZ as we will keep you updated as new information becomes available.