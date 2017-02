This final video from CSR this weekend has Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg debating. First, the topic of if SmackDown Live lacks main event stars? Then, the two sound off on Finn Balor and when he returns to WWE TV and what it entails. Here’s some brief quotes: Josh Isenberg: Mark my words, LaBar, Finn Balor will be wrestling at WrestleMania. I’m not sure who or what the storyline is, but Finn Balor has to be involved at WrestleMania even though the card is already stacked. I think the spot for him that he can shine the most is against Samoa Joe. Justin LaBar: If he’s [medically] cleared, let him get a few more weeks of rest. Even if he’s working a few non-TV events, save him for the days after WrestleMania. Both of these points are elaborated on more and debated in the full video below: